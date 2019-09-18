Mass casualty exercise at The Banks on Thursday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - If you hear sirens and see lots of emergency vehicles at The Banks on Thursday morning, there’s no need to worry.
A large-scale mass casualty incident exercise is set to take place from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m.
Over 300 volunteers and 30 organizations are coming together to practice emergency response skills during a worst-case scenario.
During the exercise, Mehring Way near Great American Ball Park will be down to one lane in each direction from Broadway to the Roebling Bridge during the exercise.
Joe Nuxhall Way will be closed completely to vehicles between Second Street and Mehring Way.
Roads will reopen at approximately noon.
The Cincinnati Reds offices and Hall of Fame will remain open to employees and the public.
