New transit center coming to Northside

NORTHSIDE, Ohio (FOX19) - A new $3.7 million transit center is coming to Northside after a proposal was approved Tuesday.
The Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority (SORTA) Board of Trustees voted to approve a contract to build the new center during their meeting.
Northside is one of the busiest metro transfer areas, only second to Government Square downtown, SORTA officials say.
The new transit center will sit at the intersection of Blue Rock Street and Spring Grove Avenue. Most of the money to pay for the project is coming from federal funds.
According to the county, the new center will also help to calm congestion along Hamilton Avenue, which serves eight Metro routes.
Features of the Northside Transit Center will include:
- Eight boarding bays
- Sheltered stop on Spring Grove
- Designated Park & Ride spaces for commuters
- Wayfinding maps, real-time screens and ticket vending machines
- Enhanced streetscaping, lighting and shelters
The multi-million-dollar project is funded with 80 percent federal funds as well as local match funding, they say.
Officials say Metro is a non-profit, tax-funded service of the Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority, providing about 14 million rides per year.
Construction is scheduled to start in October and be complete by Summer of 2020.
