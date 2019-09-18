Ohio Department of Health confirms 15 hospitalizations due to vaping related illnesses

In this Aug. 28, 2019 photo a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty (Source: Robert F. Bukaty)
By Michael Dakota and Chris Anderson | September 18, 2019 at 5:32 AM EDT - Updated September 18 at 9:34 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said earlier this month that there were 10 confirmed vaping-related severe pulmonary illnesses reported in the state.

The Ohio Department of Health has confirmed that there are now 15 confirmed cases.

At least three of the confirmed cases of severe pulmonary illness are in individuals who range in age from 16 to 26 years old, including two in Summit County and one in Portage County

Five females and 10 males have been hospitalized.

On the same day that DeWine reported the confirmed cases, President Donald Trump announced that he is proposing that his administration bans flavored e-cigarettes in an effort to combat the recent spike in underage vaping.

At least 400 cases of breathing illnesses in people who used vaping products have been reported in 33 states across the country, according to U.S. health officials.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued several recommendations to the public about vaping, including:

  • Refraining from using e-cigarettes or vaping products if there are concerns about health risks
  • Vaping and tobacco products should not be used by youth or pregnant women
  • Do not buy vaping products off the street
  • Do not modify e-cigarettes or vaping products with any other substances that are not intended by the manufacturer
  • Monitor health symptoms if vaping products are used

The Ohio Department of Health and Tobacco Quit Line (1-800-QUIT-NOW) offers assistance with quitting tobacco products.

