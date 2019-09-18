Remaining warm and dry

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Strong high pressure at the surface and aloft has kept us warm and dry and that trend will continue into the weekend.
Humidity has not been a big factor either, and, as long as this pattern holds, we will remain comfortable.
Expect mostly sunny skies today with highs in the mid-80s.
We will warm a little bit more tomorrow into the upper-80s.
By Saturday we will reach 90 degrees.
A cold front will approach late Sunday into Monday with a chance of rain and some thunder, but until then we remain dry.
