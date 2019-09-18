Warm and plenty of sunshine for Wednesday afternoon

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Sunshine continues for your Wednesday afternoon, and while it will be warm in the mid-80′s it will not be all that humid. This trend will continue right into the weekend even as we approach 90 degrees.
We will warm a little bit more on Thursday into the upper-80s.
By Saturday we will reach 90 degrees.
A cold front will approach late Sunday into Monday with a chance of rain and some thunder, but until then we remain dry.
REMINDER: Fall Arrives early on Monday morning.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.