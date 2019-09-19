Deputies arrest man in murder of teen in Lincoln Heights

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man has been arrested in the murder of a 17-year-old in Lincoln Heights, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say they were dispatched to the 900 block of Adams Street on Sept. 13. When they arrived, they found 17-year-old Dante Harrington suffering from gunshot wounds.
On Sept. 18, the sheriff’s office said 25-year-old Randy Akabuaku was arrested and charged with murder.
He was transported to the Hamilton County Justice Center.
On the same day of the fatal shooting, deputies were also dispatched at 10:45 p.m. to the 9900 block of Chester Road at the Our Corner Store where they say 6 shots were heard.
When they arrived, they found 18-year-old Jaylan Hardy injured from a gunshot wound to the back.
The sheriff’s office said he shooting of Hardy remains under investigation and is not related to the murder of Harrington.
