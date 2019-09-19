Driver arrested after chase in Norwood

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man is under arrest on several charges after Norwood police say he led them on a chase late Wednesday.
Barry Battle Jr., 34, is scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning.
He spent the night locked up without bond at the Hamilton County jail.
Norwood police booked him into the facility at 7:18 p.m. Wednesday on charges of felony and misdemeanor drug possession, failure to comply with police, obstruction of official businesses, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and driving without a license.
The chase began about 6:30 p.m. when a Norwood police officer pulled Battle over, spotted drugs on his lap and ordered him to put his hands on the steering wheel, police said.
Instead of obeying those orders, police say Battle sped off and fled down Tennessee Avenue.
During the chase, one of the tires on his vehicle blew out.
Later in the pursuit, police say a Cincinnati police officer threw down stop sticks that blew out one of his rear tires, bringing the vehicle to a halt in the 600 block of Derby Avenue in Spring Grove Village.
No injuries were reported, and Battle was taken into custody without further incident.
