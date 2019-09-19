Family still searching for answers in Bond Hill man’s unsolved murder

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It’s been more than 10 years since 19-year-old Justin Moore was shot and killed in Bond Hill and the case remains unsolved.
On Wednesday, a group gathered in the 1300 block of California Avenue where he was killed to honor him.
Justin’s mother, Robin Moore, says she’s doing this not only for her son, but for the other families who’ve lost a loved one to gun violence.
“It’s been 13 years and its unsolved. It’s a cold case. Do I give up? No, I haven’t up. Do I say ‘well take what you got to court with it?’ No, because you get one chance and only one chance to prosecute and convict," she said.
Police say Moore was shot twice in the back of the head in 2007.
Years have passed, and his mother says it’s been a couple since she’s visited this spot on the day her son was killed, but she says she woke up Tuesday morning and knew she wanted to be there on Wednesday, and she wasn’t alone.
“I can’t forget about other people. I have to give praise and honor to families that have lost their children because my heart goes out to them, because I know the mother’s pain. I know what they are feeling. I know what they are thinking," Robin said.
She says something has to be done.
“Crime is terrible in Cincinnati. It’s terrible all over the world. It’s terrible. We have to come together and learn how to love one another. Not kill one another, but love one another," Robin said.
She also says she wishes her son’s killer would come forward, and she’s holding out hope that that’ll happen one day.
“We just wait and hope and be thankful that somebody’s case has been solved and then you wonder ‘when is it going to be my turn?’ You know, I believe it’s all in God’s hands and his timing but something has to be done about this," Robin said.
If you have any information that could help police solve Moore’s case, call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.
There is a still a $2,500 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.