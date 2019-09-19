KSP looking for escaped Campbell County inmate

NEWPORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Kentucky State Police say they’re looking for a Campbell County Detention Center inmate who walked away from his assignment while on work release Wednesday afternon.
George Gattis, 36, of Sparta, was previously incarcerated for theft by unlawful taking and probation violation charges.
Gattis was last seen at 1:34 p.m. at 200 Riverboat Road in Newport.
He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.
Officials say he is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call KSP at 859-428-1212 or use the KSP app. Callers are allowed to remain anonymous.
