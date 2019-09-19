Man accused of killing Clermont Co. deputy to change plea

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The man accused of shooting and killing a Clermont County deputy and wounding another will change his plea next week, according to court documents.
Wade Winn, 23, faces 14 counts including aggravated murder and attempted aggravated murder. Counts one and two are in reference to the aggravated murder, counts three through 14 are in reference to attempted aggravated murder charges.
Winn pleaded not guilty to the charges on Feb. 13 and his bond was set at $10 million.
He is accused of shooting and killing Deputy Bill Brewer Feb. 2 during a 12-hour standoff, shooting and injuring Lt. Nick DeRose. He faces charges for firing shots at six other officers during the standoff.
Winn was live on Instagram during the incident at a Pierce Township apartment complex. Officials can be heard in videos naming the suspect and asking him to surrender.
Prosecutors said in court Winn faked his own suicide and was "lying in ambush” when Brewer and DeRose entered the apartment to render him aid.
Then, according to prosecutors, he fired several shots, killing Brewer and hurting DeRose.
Clermont County prosecutors have said they plan to seek the death penalty.
Winn is scheduled to appear in court to change his plea on Sept. 23 at 1 p.m.
The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office says they will not comment on the plea change until after the hearing.
