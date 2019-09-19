NKY man arrested for seeking sex with minor

FRANKFORT, KY. (FOX19) - A Northern Kentucky man has been arrested for seeking sex with a minor online, Attorney General Andy Beshear announced Thursday.
Joshua A. Nicholas, 33, of Walton, was arrested and charged on one count of prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor or peace officer for a sex offense, attempted use of a minor under 16 in a sex performance and promoting human trafficking, victim under 18.
Beshear said the investigation into Nicholas’s activities began after he contacted an undercover detective posing as a minor online. After being advised of their age, Nicholas requested details about the persona’s sexual history, requested to receive sexual images and offered to pay them for sex acts.
When he traveled to Franklin County to meet the child persona, he was arrested and admitted to the crime, according to Beshear.
“We appreciate our police department partners who stand ready to assist us in removing child predators from Kentucky communities,” Beshear said. “Every day we are committed to carrying out our mission of protecting children and building safer communities for all our Kentucky families.”
Nicholas is being held at Franklin County Regional Jail.
A bond decision is pending.
