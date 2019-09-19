No indictment for priest accused of inappropriately touching two teens

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Grand Jury in Lewis County, Ky, declined to indict a priest on allegations he inappropriately touched two teens, according to a spokesperson for Glenmary Home Missioners.
Manager of Communications John Stegeman said the alleged contact with Glenmary Father Dave Glockner occurred on Aug. 6 when two minor women were volunteering on a construction project at Emmaus Farm in Lewis County, Ky.
Stegeman says the Grand Jury returned a “no true bill,” which he says means it found no evidence that a crime was committed.
Glenmary will now hire an independent investigator and a review board will then advise Glenmary’s Executive Council on whether or not they find the allegations to be credible, according to Stegeman.
Father Glockner will continue to live at Glenmary’s residence in Fairfield and will remain removed from public ministry, Stegeman said.
Glockner was removed by Glenmary Home Missioners in August and recalled to the society’s Cincinnati headquarters after the allegations surfaced.
Father Glockner had been serving at Holy Redeemer Church in Vanceburg, Ky. in the Diocese of Covington, since 2012.
In his seven years at Holy Redeemer and nearly 60 years with Glenmary, there have been no allegations of inappropriate behavior against Father Glockner, Stegeman said
