Oktoberfest Zinzinnati Running of the Wieners held downtown

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati has gone to the dogs — the wiener dogs, that is.
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati held it’s annual Running of the Wieners downtown Thursday afternoon at The Banks.
“Maple” was crowned 2019′s queen wiener in the final heat competing against all other race wieners — winners, we mean.
The free event, which kicked — or pawed — off just before noon, featured 100 dachshunds racing on Freedom Way between Walnut Street and Rosa Parks.
Each dachshund was provided a hot dog bun costume — other costumes such as hats were also allowed in addition to their buns.
The pups ran about 75 feet in heats of ten.
Prizes were awarded to Maple along with the second and third place hot-dogs.
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati kicks off Friday morning at 11 a.m.
