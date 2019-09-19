Social media threat prompting increased police presence at Monroe Local Schools

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A social media threat is prompting and increase in police presence at Monroe Local Schools on Thursday, Monroe dispatch confirmed.
Dispatch said the social media threat was made toward the junior high, but all schools will remain open.
The school district sent a message notifying parents of the threat.
Dispatch said the situation has been dealt with.
It is unclear if any arrests have been made.
No additional details were immediately available.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.