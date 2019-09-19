Sunny and upper 80’s on the way for your Thursday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A dry Thursday morning and that trend for the most part will continue right through late Sunday evening. Temperatures will warm to the upper 80’s with plenty of sunshine Thursday afternoon, and then in the upper 80’s once again for your Friday. While a slight chance of shower late Friday is possible, our next chance of widespread rain arrives with a front on Monday. We will rise to near 90 both Saturday and Sunday, without much humidity.
The moderate to low humidity combined, warm air and sunshine combine to increase evaporation of moisture from the soil and without rainfall it is very dry.
Unfortunately the next chance of rain is not until Monday and when it does rain it will be generally light. While a few locations could get a good soaker most areas will be left with a “dust settler”. Reminder FALL ARRIVES early on Monday morning.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.