Sunny and upper 80’s on the way for your Thursday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A dry Thursday morning and that trend for the most part will continue right through late Sunday evening. Temperatures will warm to the upper 80’s with plenty of sunshine Thursday afternoon, and then in the upper 80’s once again for your Friday. While a slight chance of shower late Friday is possible, our next chance of widespread rain arrives with a front on Monday. We will rise to near 90 both Saturday and Sunday, without much humidity.