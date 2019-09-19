Triceratops skull exposed at Cincinnati Museum Center

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Have a child who loves dinosaurs? They may be interested in some work that’s going on right now at the Cincinnati Museum Center.
Paleontologists are working on a Triceratops skull that was collected in Montana during a Museum Center dig in 2015.
The skull is still surrounded by the stone in which it was found.
Plaster, burlap and toilet paper were then wrapped around the stone to protect the fossil while it was being transported and stored.
Work will continue on the Triceratops skull in CMC’s Paleontology Lab to remove the rock and stabilize the fossil.
You can watch the paleontologists and see the skull through the lab’s large viewing window near the Museum Center’s Dinosaur Hall.
