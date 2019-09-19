’The trick is to undercook the onions.’ Is Kevin from ‘The Office’ bringing his famous chili to the Queen City?

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - “At least once a year, I like to bring in some of my Kevin’s Famous Chili. The trick is to undercook the onions. Everybody is going to get to know each other in the pot. I’m serious about this stuff.”
On Thursday, The Lackman posted a Cameo video from actor Brian Baumgartner, who plays Kevin Malone in “The Office,” hinting he may make a stop in Cincinnati.
The bar in OTR is hosting a chili cook-off on Sunday, Nov. 3.
"I actually may be making a special appearance there - because my chili is unparalleled in all of the land... that is for sure,” Baumgartner says in the video.
He then goes on to congratulate the winners and the participants.
So if you want to try to catch a (possible) glimpse of Kevin - or participate in taste testing, the cook-off will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, click here.
