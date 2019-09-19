UC Health raises minimum wage for all employees

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Greater Cincinnati’s academic health system University of Cincinnati Health announced it will raise the minimum wage for all employees to $14 per hour beginning in January, the university says.
“At UC Health, we are proud of the work our employees and clinicians do to care for others. We know our employees have a choice about where they work – and together we share in the responsibility to make UC Health the place where patients want to receive care and where employees and clinicians want to care for others,” UC Health president & CEO Richard P. Lofgren, MD said.
UC says about 1,700 of UC Health’s 11,000 non-provider employees will receive a pay increase, which is an investment of nearly $1 million annually by the organization.
The wage increase will take effect in January 2020.
The university says they began studying the minimum wage increase in early 2019.
They also say UC Health made other changes to benefit employees, including a redesigned pay scale structure.
UC Health is Greater Cincinnati’s 5th-largest employer, with four inpatient campuses and 58 outpatient locations across the community.
“As a healthcare organization, we have a responsibility to our patients – but we also have a responsibility to our people,” Dr. Lofgren said. “This is an investment in our employees and their families, who help us each day to live into our purpose: to advance healing and reduce suffering.”
