Voice of the Reds Marty Brennaman gifted piece of Wrigley Field in honor of final road game

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - After a 46-year career in the broadcast booth for the Cincinnati Reds, Hall of Fame Broadcaster Marty Brennaman is hanging up the headset at the end of the season.
Brennaman completed his final road game with the team Wednesday night at Wrigley Field in Chicago.
To mark the end of an era, Cubs radio voice Pat Hughes presented his ‘division rival’ with the “46” panel from Wrigley Field’s iconic vintage scoreboard to mark just as many years with the Reds.
“That’s one of the finest things that’s happened to me because forever and a day when I’m gone and I pass it on, there’ll always be a piece of Wrigley Field in my home and to me, that’s sensational because of the affection that I have for this ballpark,” Brennaman told FOX Sports Ohio before the game.
In a tribute to Brennaman during Wednesday night’s game, FOX Sports Ohio discussed how the Reds changed their rules for their broadcast legend to allow him immediate entry into the Reds Hall of Fame.
The team said in August Brennaman will be inducted that includes an on-field ceremony April 25.
FOX Sports Ohio noted that of all the members of the Reds Hall of Fame, only three members have never worn a Reds uniform; Brennaman, who will also be the first broadcaster, will make four members in the Hall of Fame.
“With all the other ones that I’m in there’s nothing that’s going to be better than this one. This is the most important one for me because it caps off 46 years of broadcasting Reds baseball,” Brennaman said during the announcement of his soon-to-be induction in August.
Though the team has been eliminated from the postseason, Brennaman was able to sign off one last broadcast with his signature phrase, “and this one belongs to the Reds,” thanks to 3-2 win against the Cubs.
The celebration for the longtime sportscaster did not stop with the end of the game.
The Reds say the Windy City showed Brennaman and the team love with a police escort to the airport for the broadcaster’s final flight with the team.
Once on board the flight, Brennaman was treated to a large card, cake, Delta plane replica, balloons, signs, and gifts congratulating him on his retirement.
Brennaman’s final game is Sept. 26 at Great American Ball Park.
The team says the first 20,000 fans at GABP will receive a Reds transistor radio so they can hear Brennaman’s last call while in the park.
The team also says that after the game all fans will be invited onto the field to take part in a special program to honor Brennaman, who will be on stage with Jim Day at the pitcher’s mound.
