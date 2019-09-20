Hard Rock completes purchase of JACK Casino

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - On Friday, JACK Entertainment announced the sale of JACK Cincinnati to Hard Rock International was completed for about $745 million.
VICI Properties will own the land and real estate assets and Hard Rock International will be responsible for the future operations at the property.
“We are pleased to officially welcome Hard Rock International and its world-renowned brand to the Queen City,” Chief Executive Officer of JACK Entertainment Mark Dunkeson said in a news release. “After ten years and hundreds of millions of dollars of investment developing JACK Cincinnati Casino from the ground up, we are confident that the property’s success will continue into the future as Hard Rock International takes it to the next level of growth.”
Officials said JACK Entertainment and Hard Rock International will work together to ensure a smooth transition for all guests and team members.
“We are grateful to the JACK Cincinnati Casino team members and management for their constant commitment to providing an exceptional experience to our guests each and every day,” Dunkeson said. “We know they will continue to thrive under Hard Rock International’s leadership as they are known for their excellent culture."
The sale of Turfway Park to Hard Rock International is expected to close in the coming months.
