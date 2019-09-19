“It’s Déjà vu all over again,” said Yogi Berra

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - I could not have come up with a better description of a tropical traffic jam and how appropriate for the forecast for the next few days. which was not at all related to weather.
Today will be warm and just a bit on the humid side and “ditto” for the weekend.
As a cold front dips southeastward from the southern Canadian plains, the shower and thunderstorm activity along it will transition from a wide area of soaking downpours to a narrow band with scattered light showers with barely enough rain to settle the dust.
Monday’s showers are bound to be a disappointment for many locals who have been faithfully watering lawns and gardens.
The front will bring in a few cool mornings next week with the next chance of rain late Thursday night or Friday. At this point it does not look like much rain is coming our way then either.
