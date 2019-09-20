Kings Island’s Halloween Haunt returns for its 13th season

MASON, Ohio (FOX19) - Kings Island’s annual Halloween Haunt is back for its 13th season.
The event runs Friday and Saturday nights from September 20 through October 26. It features nine haunted mazes, seven scare zones, three live stage shows, along with hundreds of ghouls, vampires, werewolves, and zombies lurking throughout the park.
International Street Fear, Shipwrecked, Rivertown Reaping, and Zombie Mall are the four new Scare Zones you can check out throughout the park this year.
Popular haunted attractions like Backwoods Bayou, Blackout, C.H.A.O.S., and Coney Maul have also made a return,
Tickets for Halloween Haunt start at $33.99 when purchased in advance. Admission into the event is free for 2019 and 2020 Gold and Platinum Passholders as well.
The Great Pumpkin Fest also returns this season.
The great family fun event has moved locations this year from Soak City Water Park to Planet Snoopy.
It is open Saturdays and Sundays from September 22 – October 27 from noon to 7:00 p.m.
Enjoy live entertainment, mazes, trick-or-treating and so much more.
HalloTween is also new this year. It offers spooky-fun haunts for young scare-seekers ages 7-14.
You can also enjoy the park’s roller coasters and other attractions included with admission.
More information is available on visitkingsisland.com.
