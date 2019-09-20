Man arrested for OVI after fleeing, striking officer

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - A Hamilton man was arrested after fleeing from an officer and striking him with his vehicle Thursday night.
Hamilton police said an officer came in contact with Eric Wilson, 36, after exiting his vehicle on South 7th Street. As officers approached, he jumped into his vehicle attempting to flee and struck Officer Sean Figley, knocking him to the ground.
Officer Wyatt Arnold opened fire, striking the vehicle but not the suspect, police said.
Wilson crashed his car and was taken into custody.
“The defendant had admitted to officers and medics that he was under the influence of cocaine, meth and marijuana,” police records state.
Figley was treated and released from the hospital.
Wilson sustained minor injuries from the crash.
There were no injuries from the shots Arnold fired.
Wilson was arrested for OVI as well as outstanding warrants.
Additional charges are expected.
Arnold has been placed on administrative leave until the investigation is complete.
