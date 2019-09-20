NB I-71, Big Mac Bridge closed, police respond to reports of pedestrian hit, crash

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Northbound Interstate 71 is shut down near Reading Road as you head out of downtown Cincinnati Friday morning.
The Big Mac Bridge also is closing.
Cincinnati police responded to a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle and an accident just before 7 a.m.
The highway is expected to be shut down for a lengthy period of time.
Cincinnati police’s Traffic Unit is being called to the scene.
