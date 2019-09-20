Norwood teen spends hours a week cleaning up trash in the community

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A 13-year-old has made it her mission to help try and keep the community clean by picking up trash.
Morgan Dause spends a lot of her time picking up trash in her community.
“If it’s close to the curb, I’ll pick it up," she said.
It all started last year when her mom says she had to clean up on school grounds in class.
Dause loved it so much that she decided to continue doing it.
“It’s good for the planet because the earth is very sick. I have to make it all feel better," she said.
She spends about 30 minutes a day collecting any trash she can get her eyes on.
“We let her do our block by herself, but if she goes off our route, we go with her," her mother, Rachelle Dause said.
The Norwood Police Department noticed her hard work and rewarded her Thursday with gift cards to her favorite places.
“It’s great and the best part about it is, she enjoys doing it. She doesn’t do it because she feels like she has to or we are telling her to or anything like that. She just truly loves doing it. She loves to be busy, she loves to clean up and she gets a lot of joy from it," Dause’s mother said.
When she’s done with her route for the day, she throws all the trash away at home.
