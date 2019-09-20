Ohio State trooper convicted in deadly crash to be sentenced Friday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper will be sentenced Friday after he pleaded guilty to causing a crash that killed a 36-year-old Clermont County man earlier this year.
Trooper Jeremy Ault pleaded guilty last month to a charge of vehicular homicide.
In exchange for the plea, prosecutors dropped a vehicular manslaughter charge.
Clermont County Common Pleas Court Judge Richard Ferenc is expected to hand down Ault’s punishment at 8:30 a.m.
The law enforcement official was responding to a call when he control of his cruiser in slick conditions on Ohio 222 in Batavia on Jan. 4.
His cruiser crossed the center line near the intersection of Diana Avenue and struck Anthony Bertram’s northbound Ford pickup truck head-on.
Bertram was pronounced dead at the scene.
At last check, Ault remained on occupational injury leave while he continues to recovery from injuries he suffered in the crash.
