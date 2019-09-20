Oktoberfest Zinzinnati: Everything you need to know

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - America’s largest Oktoberfest takes place right here in downtown Cincinnati this weekend.
Three days of German food, beer, music and the World’s Largest Chicken Dance are kicking off earlier this year at 11 a.m. Friday.
Festivities run through Sunday night along Second and Third streets between Elm and Walnut streets.
Mayor John Cranley made an official proclamation declaring “a city-wide half-day holiday beginning at 11 a.m. on Sept. 20."
The annual event is one of the city’s most important traditions, he has said, beginning with Gemütlichkeit (Goodwill) Games at the main stage at Second and Elm streets.
Oktoberfest runs until 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.
The World’s Largest Chicken Dance will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday. It’s expanded this year to all nine of Oktoberfest Zinzinnati’s stages. Local media celebrities will lead the massive audience from each.
Admission is free.
There are many public and private parking garages downtown within walking distance of the festival site.
Visit Oktoberfest Zinzinnati’s website for a full listing of all the food, beverages and fun.
