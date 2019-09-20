Sub removed from Mt. Washington School following allegations of inappropriate conduct

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A substitute teacher won’t be returning to Mt. Washington school after two students made allegations of inappropriate conduct.
In a letter that was sent home to parents, Principal Debra Klein says the sub was immediately removed from the building following the allegations on Thursday and the school began an investigation in cooperation with Cincinnati police.
On Friday, district officials spoke with all of the students who were in the classroom where the alleged events occurred.
The investigation revealed that one student was touched on the lower back by the substitute when the teacher was asking students to leave the classroom.
The contact was not sexual in nature nor was it reported that the substitute used inappropriate force, according to Klein.
Principal Klein said regardless, the sub will not return to Mt. Washington School.
A Cincinnati Public Schools social worker and investigator met with the students on Friday.
They were encouraged to share facts related to the incident with adults and were also made aware of support available at the school.
Klein says CPS has turned the investigation over to CPD in coordination with District Security and Human Resources.
They will work together, Klein says, to ensure appropriate follow-up occurs.
