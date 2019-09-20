Warm & dry air continues Friday into the weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Not much change in our weather as we work into your weekend. Look for more warm air on your Friday as temperatures reach 87 for a high under a sun and cloud mix.
Friday night football looks great and Saturday morning soccer will also be mild as well war to near 90 both Saturday and Sunday with low humidity.
Our next chance of rain arrives late Sunday night into Monday as a front will push through dropping our temperatures back into the upper 70s on Monday with on and off rain.
