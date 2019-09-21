Chance of showers and some thunder

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Southerly flow will persist through Sunday with increased moisture and continued warm temperatures.
The chance for showers and some thunder will increase Sunday night ahead of a cold front that will cross the area into early Monday.
Expect clear to partly cloudy skies overnight into Sunday with morning low temps once again in the mid-60s.
Sunday looks like another warm and dry day with high temps back into the upper 80s.
Shower and thunder chances ramp up somewhat overnight Sunday into Monday.
Monday will start with a few showers around the region, but high pressure will quickly build back into the Ohio valley with afternoon high temps in the mid to upper 70s both Monday and Tuesday.
Another weak cold front will approach Wednesday night into Thursday with another chance of rain.
Another round of dry and warm weather is forecast for late week into the upcoming weekend.
