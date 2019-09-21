Family suspects foul play in Hamilton man’s 2014 disappearance

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - The family of a Hamilton man who has been missing since 2014 is hoping for answers more than five years later.
Todd Mathis has been missing since April 1, 2014. He was 18 at the time he vanished. Todd’s father, Gary Mathis, says there has been no sign of his son since then - no phone calls, no messages, nothing.
They painfully celebrated Todd’s birthday this September, not knowing where he is or what happened to him.
Todd’s now seven-year-old daughter says she deeply misses her dad.
“We’ve accepted that he’s not coming back home, but I know there’s somebody who knows where he’s at, and we’d just like to have him back," Gary said.
Before Todd vanished, Gary said that his son was living at a home off of Shuler Avenue in Hamilton. Details around his disappearance have been limited. Gary says all he knows is that one day his son was gone and never came back.
“He was a loving person. He was a good father," Gary said. "He was a great son.”
Todd’s disappearance has taken a toll on Todd’s family, yet they hold onto hope that eventually, Todd will return home alive.
However, the family says it is not easy to stay optimistic. Gary said there is reason to believe that Todd was murdered because someone confessed to killing Todd and then later recanted that confession.
“This person ate at my table, slept in my house, went on the first search with us and hugged my neck and told me ‘we’re going to find him,’” Gary said.
Over the years, Gary said he has been told that it is possible drugs were involved in his son’s disappearance.
“That was something I didn’t know, and it’s sad because I wish I would’ve because maybe I could’ve helped him,” Gary said.
Wherever Todd is, Gary says, they just need answers.
“If he’s not alive, can the person who’s tearing our soul out let us have some peace?" Gary said.
Hamilton Police said they are continuing to investigate Todd’s case. If you have any information, you are asked to call and report it.
