A great weekend ahead

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Oktoberfest Zinzinnati, Reds games, FC Cincinnati’s match and many other local events have organizers, volunteers and event goers holding their breaths hoping for good weather.
It looks like the weather will cooperate.
This weekend’s afternoons will both be on the border of hot with high temperatures close to or just above 90°.
There will be some relief from a light breeze and with only moderate humidity levels, you will be aware of it but not overwhelmed.
Monday morning at 3:50 am the vertical rays of the sun cross the equator and head into the southern hemisphere signaling the beginning of astronomical fall.
Meteorologists pay closer attention to “meteorological fall” which is the months of September, October and November.
Monday a front will bring morning showers and a few weak thunderstorms followed by a couple days of cooler, less humid weather.
