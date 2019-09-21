Man suffers serious injuries in Over-the-Rhine robbery

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Police are investigating an aggravated robbery that happened in Over-the-Rhine early Tuesday morning where one person suffered serious injuries.
It happened in the 200 block of East Central Parkway at 1:25 a.m.
As the victim was walking, the suspect hit the victim from behind, said police.
The victim was knocked to the ground and suffered serious injuries.
Officers say the suspect fled on foot with cash and other items.
The suspect is between 20 to 23 years old, 5 feet and 11 inches to 6 inches tall, 160 to 170 pounds. He has short hair, is medium build and was wearing a blue shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 513-352-3040 or can submit a tip via text message. To submit a tip via text message, text CPD and the tip to 847411.