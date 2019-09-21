Man with several warrants injures Cleves officer during arrest

CLEVES, Ohio (FOX19) -A man with several warrants injured a Cleves officer and took the officer’s taser during an arrest Friday.
Court documents say Michael D. Rhymer, 43, injured the officer while resisting arrest.
During the arrest, Rhymer fled on his bike as he reached into his pocket to grab an unknown item.
That was when the chase began and it ended in the back parking lot of the Three Rivers school.
Rhymer resisted arrest and took the taser of one of the officers.
Court documents say Rhymer was arraigned Saturday on charges of aggravated robbery and obstructing official business.
It is unclear if Rhymer used the taser to injure the officer.
The officer’s condition is unknown at this time.
