No. 6 Ohio State scores 76 points against Miami University

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - Miami Univeristy scored first against Ohio State, the Buckeyes scored next — and didn’t stop scoring in a record-setting performance at Ohio Stadium.
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields totaled six touchdowns as the No. 6 Buckeyes scored a program record 42 points in a second quarter explosion to put the game out of reach before halftime. Fields, who is replacing Heisman finalist quarterback Dwayne Haskins, is ahead of Haskins’ touchdown pace through his first four starts at Ohio State.
Miami opened the scoring when they stripped Justin Fields in the end zone in the first quarter. The ball bounced out of the back of the end zone for a safety. The RedHawks, who dropped to 1-3 on the season, added a field goal to take an early 5-0 lead on the Buckeyes.
Nine different Ohio State players scored a touchdown.
The undefeated Buckeyes play at Nebraska next.
