Police: Gunman in Downtown shooting aimed for victim’s head, but victim fought back

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Enquirer) -A man shot on Main Street in Downtown Sunday morning had a gun aimed at his head but grabbed the gunman’s wrist before he was shot in the stomach, according to police.
Stephan Sawyer, 31, is charged with felonious assault after investigators said he shot Kevin Chapman.
Police said the two men were arguing when Sawyer left and got a handgun out of his vehicle.
Sawyer came back and pointed the gun at Chapman's head, but Chapman "grabbed the arrested's wrist and pulled down," investigators reported.
Chapman's liver and diaphragm were lacerated by the bullet, according to court documents.
Police said the incident was caught on video.
Sawyer of North College Hill was arrested Thursday. He is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $200,000 bond awaiting trial.
