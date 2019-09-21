Remembering Erin Marshall: Memorial ride scheduled for Saturday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - On Saturday, the Punishers Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club is partnering with the family of Erin Marshall to host the 2nd annual Erin Marshall Memorial Ride.
“It’s therapeutic in a way, just to be able to turn something so awful into a positive thing and potentially help someone or save somebody’s life,” Erin’s sister, Julie Marshall said.
Erin Marshall was shot and killed in October of 2017 by her boyfriend.
“Your whole life just flashes before you and you’re just like ‘what can I do, I want to help, I want to help’ and it was just too late,” Julie said.
Erin was a hairdresser and a mother of two children before she was shot to death in Sedamsville. Her family hopes the memorial ride can help at least one person suffering through an abusive relationship.
“You can’t force anybody to do something they don’t want to do and everybody is going to have a time and tolerance level to where they’re going to be ready to move on,” Julie said. “Unfortunately, my sister just… she… that tolerance level… she never got to that tolerance level and it ended tragically.”
The proceeds from the first memorial Ride in 2018 went to Erin’s two children. This year the family and the Punishers are giving back and donating all the proceeds to Women Helping Women of Cincinnati.
The 80-mile motorcycle ride begins with Registration at DriveMMA in Harrison at 9 a.m. The ride ends at The Public house in Cheviot.
