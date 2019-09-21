Report: 3 pulmonary illness cases linked to vaping in Greater Cincinnati counties

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Three people in Southwest Ohio counties have been hospitalized with severe pulmonary illness linked to use of e-cigarette products, according to a report from the Ohio Department of Health.
The report released Thursday indicates there are currently 17 hospitalized patients in Ohio with severe pulmonary illness believed to be a result of vaping.
Of those 17, two cases have been identified in Hamilton County, and one was identified in Butler County. Data also indicates there are also 22 additional reports under investigation throughout the state.
The ages of patients with vaping-related pulmonary illness throughout Ohio range from 16 to 59. Nearly two-thirds of patients are males.
ODH’s report comes during a national investigation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding a multistate outbreak of lung injury associated with e-cigarette use.
Data shows patients nationwide have overwhelmingly been adolescents and young adults, with two-thirds of patients between the ages of 18 and 34. Seventeen percent are aged 17 or younger.
A total of seven deaths have been confirmed in six states, the CDC found.
According to ODH’s findings in Ohio, there have been no reported deaths due to vaping-related pulmonary illness in the state.
