Road Closures and parking for Oktoberfest Zinzinnati

Road Closures and parking for Oktoberfest Zinzinnati
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati will be taking place downtown this weekend! (Photo: FOX19)
By Natalya Daoud | September 21, 2019 at 1:26 PM EDT - Updated September 21 at 1:26 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The annual Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is this weekend and thousands of people are expected to celebrate the annual cultural German festival.

Previous Story | Oktoberfest Zinzinnati: Everything you need to know

Several streets along Second and Third streets between Walnut and Elm Streets will be closed.

  • Second and Third Streets from Elm to Walnut Streets
  • Vine Street from Third Street to the Central Riverfront Garage entrance, midblock between Second and Freedom Way
  • Race Street from Third Street to the Central Riverfront Garage entrance, midblock between Second and Freedom Way

The following streets will be temporarily converted from two-way to one-way lanes to allow access to the following parking garages:

  • Vine Street from Fourth to Third for access to Olympic Auto Park at 309 Vine Street and Ogden Alley
  • Race Street from Fourth to Third for access to SP Garage at 321 Race Street

Parking will be available throughout downtown.

  • 312 Elm Street Garage
  • 580 Garage
  • 8451 Parking Garage -100 W. Fifth St
  • All Pro Garage- Race St. Entrance-321 Race St.
  • All Pro Garage- Vine St. Entrance-309 Vine St.
  • Crown Plaza Garage-224 E. Fifth St.
  • First Financial Garage-430 Main St.
  • Fountain Square Garage-520 Vine St.
  • Olympic Auto Park - Vine St. Entrance- 309 Vine St.
  • Olympic Auto Park - Walnut St. Entrance-309 Walnut St.
  • Queen City Square Garage-340 Sycamore Street
  • Scripps Center Garage- 250 Third Street

Street parking will also be available.

Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.