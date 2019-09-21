Road Closures and parking for Oktoberfest Zinzinnati

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The annual Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is this weekend and thousands of people are expected to celebrate the annual cultural German festival.
Several streets along Second and Third streets between Walnut and Elm Streets will be closed.
- Second and Third Streets from Elm to Walnut Streets
- Vine Street from Third Street to the Central Riverfront Garage entrance, midblock between Second and Freedom Way
- Race Street from Third Street to the Central Riverfront Garage entrance, midblock between Second and Freedom Way
The following streets will be temporarily converted from two-way to one-way lanes to allow access to the following parking garages:
- Vine Street from Fourth to Third for access to Olympic Auto Park at 309 Vine Street and Ogden Alley
- Race Street from Fourth to Third for access to SP Garage at 321 Race Street
Parking will be available throughout downtown.
- 312 Elm Street Garage
- 580 Garage
- 8451 Parking Garage -100 W. Fifth St
- All Pro Garage- Race St. Entrance-321 Race St.
- All Pro Garage- Vine St. Entrance-309 Vine St.
- Crown Plaza Garage-224 E. Fifth St.
- First Financial Garage-430 Main St.
- Fountain Square Garage-520 Vine St.
- Olympic Auto Park - Vine St. Entrance- 309 Vine St.
- Olympic Auto Park - Walnut St. Entrance-309 Walnut St.
- Queen City Square Garage-340 Sycamore Street
- Scripps Center Garage- 250 Third Street
Street parking will also be available.
