Winery to raise money for breast cancer at ‘Pink Toad Party’

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Hundreds of people will gather Saturday evening in Hamilton to raise awareness for breast cancer.
Hanover Winery is hosting a benefit called the Pink Toad Party. All of the proceeds will go to the Karen Wellington Foundation.
The foundation sends those living with breast cancer to family vacations, spas, dinners, concerts, road trips, and other activities.
"Even if it’s for a weekend or a long week, they are giving back and getting families back to laughing again,” said owner of Hanover Winery, Eddie McDonald.
The event will include vendors, live music, a raffle table, food trucks, and wine tastings.
Attendees must be 21 and up to attend.
There will be a $5.00 donation entry fee. The $15 entry includes a includes a souvenir wine glass & wine tasting or glass of wine.
Sales from the winery’s Pink Toad Wine will be donated.
The Pink Toad Party will be going on from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.