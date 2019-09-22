Bengals comeback falls short in final minute

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Andy Dalton threw an interception deep in Buffalo territory in the final minute as the Bengals’ comeback bid fell short in Buffalo.
The Bengals were held scoreless in the first half, but rallied in the second half and took a 17-14 fourth quarter lead on a 43-yard field goal by Randy Bullock.
The Bills answered with a one yard touchdown run by Frank Gore to regain the lead with less than two minutes left.
“Unfortunately, we couldn’t get it done,” said head coach Zac Taylor. “0-3. It sucks. It feels terrible, but I’m confident we’re going to wins some out of this thing. It’s only a matter of time.”
Dalton drove the Bengals inside the Buffalo 20 yard line, but with time running out, his pass attempt to Auden Tate was tipped and intercepted by Tre’Davious White.
Joe Mixon led the Bengals with 95 total yards and a touchdown. Tyler Boyd and Auden Tate each caught six passes.
The Bengals drop to 0-3 on the season and next play on Monday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
