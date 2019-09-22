Car rolls over in Goshen, driver taken to hospital

GOSHEN, Ohio (FOX19) -An accident happened in Goshen Sunday afternoon where a driver rolled off the roadway causing the car to flip.
The Ohio Department of Public Safety says the accident happened on 6405 Ohio State Route 727 around 1 p.m.
One person had to be pulled out of the 2003 black Land Rover and taken by Air Care to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Troopers would not say how the accident happened nor if the person taken to the hospital was the driver.
The condition of the person is unknown at this time.
Troopers are still investigating.
