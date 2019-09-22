A few scattered showers to start the week

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A cold front will approach the area tonight and move through the region on Monday.
High pressure will then build back in for Tuesday and Wednesday, with more summer-like heat to arrive by the end of the week.
Clouds will increase tonight with a few showers spreading in after midnight. Low temps by morning will settle into the upper 60s.
Expect a few scattered showers for the Monday morning commute, and then lingering into the early afternoon. High temps will be limited to the upper 70s under clearing afternoon skies.
High pressure builds back in for Tuesday and Wednesday with sunny to partly cloudy skies and high in the upper 70s and low 80s.
Another weak cold front will push through late Wednesday night into the first half of Thursday with the potential for a few more showers.
By Friday and into the weekend high temps will rebound back into the upper 80s and low 90s.
