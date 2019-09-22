LPD takes Airsoft gun from teen seen carrying weapon at South Plains Fair

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police received numerous calls on Saturday from people concerned about a teenager walking around with a gun in his waistband at the South Plains Fair.
Fortunately, it turned out to be an Airsoft gun with the orange safety tip removed. Police say the gun was inoperable but looked “very realistic.”
Police issued a warning on their Facebook page Saturday afternoon: “Parents, please don’t let your kids remove these orange tips from these replica guns. It can create a very dangerous situation. We want to encourage everyone to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.”
