Motorcycle operator dead after crash at Fairfield intersection

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (FOX19) - A motorcyclist has died following a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Fairfield, according to Fairfield police.
Police responded to South Gilmore and Resor roads at 1:41 p.m. for a report of an accident involving a motorcycle and an SUV.
The motorcycle was traveling southbound on South Gilmore and struck an SUV that was making a left turn onto Resor, authorities say.
The driver of the car was taken to the hospital by family members with minor injuries.
A life squad transported the motorcycle operator to Mercy Hospital, police say, and he was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police are still investigating.
FOX19 will continue to update this developing story.
