NKY Police to add more patrol officers on I-75/I-275

COVINGTON, KY (FOX19) -Northern Kentucky Police are going to be patrolling the highways in full force along I-75 from Covington to I-275 in Erlanger next week.
Reports of several of accidents have occurred on the interstate like the cut-in-the-hill.
Officers from the Fort Mitchell, Kenton County and Covington Police Departments will be writing tickets to those who violate the law.
They will be writing tickets for everything such as aggressive and dangerous driving behaviors, speeding, improper lane changes, driving too close, distracted driving, reckless driving and other violations.
Officers and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTA) say the number of crashes on I-75 in Kentucky is unacceptable.
The NHTA says a crash on the road with a speed limit of 65 mph or higher is more than twice as likely to result in a fatality.
The initiative is set to last through September 2020.
