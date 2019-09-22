Oktoberfest Zinzinnati: The sights and sounds of day 2

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -
If you’re from Cincinnati or you’ve visited during Oktoberfest, you know the sights and sounds well.
“The dancing, the atmosphere, the music, the fun..the beer! The food!” said Peggy Huffman.
Peggy is from Milford. She’s one of the thousands who made their way to second and third streets for the yearly event.
Peggy had a front-row seat to Saturday’s biggest gathering. It’s the world’s largest chicken dance, happening on all Oktoberfest stages at the same time.
We also ran into a family who spent some long-awaited time together.
Scott Stafford and his wife, Sierra haven’t seen each other for 9 months. They work for the military and are stationed in different states.
One of their relatives is from Cincinnati and that’s how they ended up at Oktoberfest.
"So, this is basically our 1-week reunion. I don’t know what else to say besides, it’s a good time.
Plus, being with my sister and brother in law. No better way to spend it." said Sierra.
If you haven’t made it down to Oktoberfest, don’t worry. You have one more day to enjoy the festivities.
