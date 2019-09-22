Oktoberfest Zinzinnati: What you didn’t know about its history

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - After a weekend full of good German food, beer, and entertainment, Oktoberfest Zinzinnati has come to an end.
Thousands attended the event this weekend and for many, it has become a yearly tradition. But the inspiration for the festival in Cincinnati stretches further back than many may think — all the way back to 19th-century Germany.
In 1810, the first Oktoberfest was held in Munich to honor Prince Ludwig's marriage to Princess Therese von Sachsen-Hildburghausen.
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati started in 1976 and is now the second-largest in the world.
Bernd Rau, who has served as co-chair of the Germania Society since 1989, said Cincinnati’s version of the famous German festival is authentic in numerous ways.
“We are trying to follow the tradition here of the opening day of Oktoberfest in Munich to coincide with the second-largest Oktoberfest in the world, which is Cincinnati,” Rau said.
He said he has never been to the festival in Munich, but hopes to one day get there.
