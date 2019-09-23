Cincinnati fire crews battle massive, 3-alarm blaze

Cincinnati fire crews are on scene battling a three-alarm fire on Halstead and Addison streets early Monday. (Source: Matt Wood)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | September 23, 2019 at 5:10 AM EDT - Updated September 23 at 5:36 AM

CLIFTON - (FOX19) - Cincinnati fire crews are on scene battling a massive, three-alarm fire with flames spreading to at least three homes in Clifton, according to initial emergency dispatches.

Firefighters were called to Addison and Halstead streets just after 4:30 a.m. Monday.

A woman was rescued out of one home and a total of at least three homes are on fire, initial emergency communication reports indicate.

Firefighters were ordered out of one home on Halstead Street just before 5 a.m. because it is “going to come down,” a fire crew member relayed over the radio.

