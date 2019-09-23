Man charged with killing Clermont Co deputy to change plea Monday

BATAVIA, Ohio (FOX19) - The man accused of shooting and killing a deputy and wounding another in southwestern Ohio earlier this year is expected to change his plea Monday.
Wade Winn, 23, is scheduled to appear to enter a plea at 1 p.m. before Clermont County Common Pleas Court Judge Anthony Brock, court records show.
Officials with the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office plan to hold a news conference directly after the hearing.
Prosecutors have said they planned to seek death penalty against Winn.
He is accused of shooting and killing Deputy Bill Brewer Feb. 2 during a 12-hour standoff. Authorities say he also shot and injured Lt. Nick DeRose.
Winn was indicted on 14 counts including aggravated murder and attempted aggravated murder. In all, he is accused of firing shots at six other officers during the standoff.
He pleaded not guilty this year and remains locked up at the Clermont County Jail in lieu of $10 million bond.
Winn was live on Instagram during the incident at a Pierce Township apartment complex.
Officials can be heard in videos naming the suspect and asking him to surrender.
Prosecutors have said Winn faked his own suicide and was "lying in ambush” when Brewer and DeRose entered the apartment to try to help him.
Then, according to prosecutors, he fired several shots, killing Brewer and hurting DeRose.
